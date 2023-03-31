South Carolina fans waited 7 long years for a football win vs. Clemson, but since their 31-30 upset in Death Valley back in November, the worm has seemed to turn for Gamecock athletics with MBB, WBB, and Baseball all notching Ws against the Tigers, and that success isn't just limited to the playing fields and courts, it's also bled into recruiting.

With today's announcement by 4-star Greenville H.S. OL Blake Franks, the Gamecocks have verbal commitments from 3 of the top 5 state of SC recruits in the 2024 class (OL Kam Pringle and Frank's teammate WR Mazeo Bennett), and are considered a heavy lean for a 4th in OL Josiah Thompson, who is set to announce his decision in a couple of weeks on April 14th.

Franks himself is perhaps the biggest surprise of the group, with him being considered a Clemson lean for years before the Gamecocks made a huge push in the last 8-10 months. Several people in the know have told me that Shane Beamer, Greg Adkins, Lonnie Teasley, and the rest of the South Carolina staff simply outworked Clemson here, and that the family atmosphere being created at South Carolina, and specifically within the 2024 class with peer recruiters like QB Dante Reno and OL Kam Pringle pushed the Gamecocks over the edge for Franks.

As a player, Franks fits well in the rebuild along the lines of scrimmage that are taking place, with Franks becoming the 4th 4-star OL recruit to commit over the last two classes. At 6'5" and 310 lbs, he's already got the size to compete when he arrives on campus, though a college weight program is usually a necessity for OLinemen in the SEC.

Clemson may very well still have a recruiting class that finishes ahead of South Carolina, but over the better part of the last decade it's been as tough for the Gamecocks to win head-to-head recruiting battles with the Tigers as it has been for them to win on the field, but there have been winds of change blowing since the USC shocked Clemson last fall, and Franks is the latest indication that perhaps those winds aren't changing course just yet.