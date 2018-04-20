*** Get the inside scoop on USC athletics by visiting The Insiders Forum ***

The South Carolina Board of Trustees approved amendments to several athletics contracts on Friday.

Head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley received a five year, $300,000 per year split-dollar insurance vehicle that will vest if she remains as head coach past April of 2022.

Women's basketball assistant Lisa Boyer received a raise to $300,000 annually and a one year extension to 2019.

The five South Carolina football assistants with multi-year contracts also had their contracts amended. Bryan McClendon, Travaris Robinson, Lance Thompson, Dan Werner, and Eric Wolford will now have no buyout in their contracts should they wish to depart for a head coaching opportunity in college or the NFL.

Men's basketball assistants Perry Clark and Chuck Martin also received a one-year extension until 2019, with the salaries remaining the same at $300,000 and $265,000 annually, respectively.

