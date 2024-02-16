Just over 24 hours after the news first broke, South Carolina's Board of Trustees has already locked in a new contract for new tight ends and run game coordinator coach Shawn Elliott.

Elliott is returning to Columbia after a seven-year stint as a Gamecock assistant from 2010-2016, including serving as the interim head coach after Steve Spurrier's 2015 retirement.

He will serve as the new tight ends coach after Justin Stepp accepted the wide receivers coach job at Illinois, and Elliott agreed to a three-year contract worth $2,275,000 overall, making $750,000 in each of the first two years and $775,000 in year three with the contract set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

If he terminates the contract on his own it will cost him $500,000 in year one, $400,000 in year two and finally $200,000 if he moves on to another job in 2026. It actually ends up as a slight pay cut for the former head coach; he made $811,000 annually in Atlanta.

This is also a significant bump up for the position after former tight ends coach Jody Wright only made $400,000 in 2023.

