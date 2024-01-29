The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees confirmed its third new football contract of the last month, locking in the terms for new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

This will be his first official title on a college football coaching staff after over 30 years in the NFL, although he did spend one season on Steve Sarkisian's staff in an advisory role at Texas.

Shane Beamer's former special teams coordinator Pete Lembo made $725,000 annually before taking the head coaching position at Buffalo. DeCamillis agreed to a three-year contract through Dec. 31, 2026, paying $800,000 per year. If he terminates the contract on his own, it will cost $500,00 in year one, $400,000 if he does it in 2025 and $200,000 if in 2026.

DeCamillis joins new wide receivers coach James Coley and new running backs coach Marquel Blackwell as the fresh faces on Beamer's coaching staff. Just like Lembo did, DeCamillis will also hold an associate head coach title.

