Bobo, who took over as head coach after Will Muschamp was fired Sunday, is changing the practice schedule up a little bit with the Gamecocks dealing with some depth issues.

He might only have the reins for three weeks, but it hasn’t taken long for Mike Bobo to put his own kind of stamp on the Gamecocks program as interim head coach.

“We won’t go on the field Thursday and we won’t be in helmets. It’ll be a total walk-through. I feel like we’re a little banged up,” Bobo said. “We’re short guys with guys opting out. We’ll walk through Thursday. We’ll come back Friday and do what I call a fast Friday.”

Tuesday is first and second down game plan installation while Wednesday is more situational work on third down, red zone and other things they need to work on along with special teams.

Typically this season the Gamecocks have their off day Monday before practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and concluding with a walk-through Friday before traveling for road games or going to the team hotel.

Bobo did say they will have a walk-through Friday but it will be at “game speed” and they won’t be on the field very long.

South Carolina will also have a different-looking game day routine as well with the team coming to Williams-Brice earlier than normal to walk-through one more time and then allow players to get treatment.

“(Friday) we won’t be on the field long but it’ll be fast game speed stuff. Saturday I think we’re going to come here and walk through over here and allow kids to get in the hot tubs and cold tubs,” Bobo said. “It’s a long day at the hotel. There’s nothing more miserable than sitting at the hotel all day.”

Bobo also said from a staff perspective defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will continue to call plays this season despite struggles on that side of the ball and Bobo himself will still call the offensive plays.

With him calling the plays, it means someone will spend more time with the quarterbacks, and he’s promoted Connor Shaw to the 10th on-field assistant.

Now the former Gamecock great will be able to get hands-on experience with the quarterbacks while Bobo focuses on coaching the entire team.

“That was one of the reasons why one of the appointments for the tenth coach was Connor Shaw so we could have communication with the quarterbacks and relay some things that need to be drawn up. Whether he’s in the box or on the sidelines I haven’t decided yet.”

Another assistant who’s seen his role increase since Muschamp’s firing is that of Joe Cox, who’s doing more meeting leading while Bobo is out handling his other head coaching responsibilities.

Cox played for Bobo at Georgia but was a grad assistant and assistant coach at Colorado State before coming to South Carolina this offseason with Bobo as wide receivers coach.

“He’s taking over a huge role. He’s with offense right now going over practice clips and formation stuff. We still have some situations to get done and work on third down and red zone,” Bobo said.

“He’s seen this offense evolve from what it was when he played to what it is now and everything in between. The adjustments I would make for certain things he knows and knows the answers. I’m really, really glad I have Joe here.