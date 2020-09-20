The Gamecocks don’t have many experienced guys on the roster—Nick Muse is the only one with over 10 catches—but one freshman in Eric Shaw is showing promise after missing some time early.

There are a few pieces that are easy to pick up, but one thing is for sure and the Gamecocks are going to heavily incorporate the tight ends into the scheme.

It can be hard to glean sometimes what an offense is going to look like the first year under a new coordinator, and this year it’s even harder this year with practices closed during the Coronavirus.

“He’s been attached to the formation. His ass is a little smaller next to the other guys when he’s down there in a three-point stance,” Mike Bobo said, laughing. “I like Eric. I like everything about him. He likes ball. He’s not afraid to put his face in there on contact. He’s 208 or 209 pound right now maybe, but he can come out of his hips and explodes.”

Shaw came in a little undersized as a SEC tight end and missed the first few weeks of training camp after a procedure to remove bone spurs.

Bobo compares Shaw’s fearlessness and power for an undersized guy to Randy McMichael, who played under Bobo at Georgia and ended his college career with freshmen All-American honors and one All-SEC nod.

Shaw’s first practice was the team’s second scrimmage, where he had two “really nice catches,” Will Muschamp said, in just 18 snaps.

“Athletically he shows you some things you really want to see at the position,” Muschamp said. “He missed time because of his bone spurs but he’s back and we have been really pleased with what we’ve seen.”

It might be hard for him to see the field early after missing so much time and needing to continue to get comfortable in the offense while putting on weight, but the Gamecocks like the upside of the former three-star recruit.

“What’s he going to look like five weeks from now? We have to realize that and have to continue to work and get him to a point where he can help us,” Bobo said. “Where’s he going to be in two weeks? It’s going to be a big difference from where he was this week. I like his skill set, I like what he does and I like his demeanor.”

He’s already impressing his teammates with Keveon Mullins said Shaw is “good enough to play.”

It remains to be seen what his role is going to be this year, but the Gamecocks are excited about the future of the tight end room with Shaw and Jaheim Bell, who’s out until November at least after having a knee procedure this offseason.

“With both of them you see some athleticism, you see some burst and you see some explosiveness,” position coach Bobby Bentley said. “You just have to continue to get them ready to understand the execution of the offense.”