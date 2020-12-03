“Sometimes I’m a negative person. I’ll be positive in meeting rooms but sometimes I’m harping on the little things we have to do right,” Bobo said. “A while back I was coaching at another place and decided to make Thursday positive Thursday. We’re going to be positive, we’re going to say nothing but positive things and we’re going to get right.”

He tries to every day, but there’s something special about Thursday, where Bobo is determined to focus on the positive with a game looming Saturday.

When Mike Bobo walks into the facility Thursday morning to plan practice and get on with his day, it’ll be on his mind to stay positive.

And it’d be easy for Bobo to focus on the negative with the Gamecocks in a free fall right now: they’ve lost five straight, Will Muschamp was fired three weeks ago, the Gamecocks are hampered with injuries and the recruiting class has taken a big hit.

Also see: The latest scoop on the Gamecocks' coaching search

But the point of Thursdays, for the longest time dating back multiple stops for Bobo, is to focus on the positive.

The only thing that’s changed is the name this year.

Once Bobo arrived at South Carolina and met the Gamecocks’ freshman quarterback Luke Doty, it quickly became his namesake.

“When I came here, Luke Doty, it doesn’t matter if he threw a pick or misread something,” Bobo said. “He’s the most positive guy in the world, so I changed it to Luke Doty Thursday.”

Doty’s demeanor has been infectious this season, becoming the poster child of positive Thursday and it’s stuck for the entire season.

Since Doty took over as the starter against Missouri, which continued against Georgia and will once again this weekend at Kentucky, his teammates have gushed over his leadership ability and contagious energy.

“It’s Luke Doty Thursday but I think it’s every day. The guy comes with so much energy. It’s positive Thursday, positive Wednesday. It’s always being positive. That’s a guy you love to play with. The guy brings so much excitement to the game,” Dakereon Joyner said. “He’s an A-1 leader at such a young age. You can’t knock him for it."

Also see: Big picture thoughts on the men's hoops team

Since taking over at halftime of the Missouri game Doty is 32-for-45 (71.1 percent) for 320 yards, an average of 7.1 yards per attempt. He’s thrown one touchdown and two picks with an average rating of 130.

Taking out sack yardage, Doty’s rushed 26 times for 90 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt.

Stats aside, he’s brought a spark to the offense the Gamecocks desperately needed, and it’s made Luke Doty Thursday every day.

“Luke’s done a phenomenal job, especially off the field. I think that’s a guy every single day since he first came here he’s an A-1 leader since day one. His natural ability jumps off the board but the way he carried himself and how hard he worked all summer and all season, for him to get his time it’s a guy we love to play with,” Joyner said.

“He plays with a lot of energy, is very confident, very cool. He has some swag about himself. I just pray he continues to grow. There are some growing pains that come with that but he’s taken on the role as he should, and I think he’s doing a great job.”