In the age where Mike Bobo says guys are looking for “instant success,”—walking into a program, earning All-American honors, winning a Heisman and leaving in three years—Joyner is willing to take the time to develop and really learn the receiver position.

He might be a little banged up in practice and the learning curve is still there, but Dakereon Joyner is still showing he can make an impact this season.

“If he sticks with the process to be good of working on his craft at being a receiver he has a chance to help us on offense at South Carolina and has a chance to be a good player,” Bobo said. “He’s still in the process of learning how to be that. I do like his demeanor and I do like his toughness. It’s just the finer points of being a receiver.”

Joyner’s story is incredibly well-known as an Elite 11 quarterback who came in and ultimately moved to receiver in 2019 only for the injury to Jake Bentley forcing him to move back to quarterback.

The athleticism is there and Joyner himself says he’s special with the ball in his hands, but it’s more than that.

It takes time to understand route concepts, how to beat different coverages and the finer points of playing receiver at arguably the highest level of college football.

Because Joyner played quarterback his entire life up until the start of the season last year, he doesn’t have the same experiences as most of the guys in the room, which has thrown a curveball into his development.

But, what Bobo’s seen this training camp when he’s healthy is a guy who can really help the team.

“He needs practice time. Only having five days of spring practice hurt his development a little bit. He’s been in and out because of injury this camp, which has hurt his development,” Bobo said. “He’s been back this week and I saw some things I like there. He just has to continue to improve.”

Joyner will almost certainly factor into the receiver rotation if he’s healthy, and another guy who could would be Wingate/Tarleton State transfer Jalen Brooks, who’s still awaiting word on his eligibility waiver.

Even with the waiver hanging over his head, the coaching staff is still preparing him as if he’s going to play and Bobo likes what he’s seen so far.

“I’m glad he’s out there. He’s improving every day. He’s starting to get his legs back. He’s been a guy that hasn’t missed practice one time,” Bobo said. “He’s a little sore, a little bit beat up but I give him credit because he’s out there every day. He’s starting to fight through some of those nagging injuries but he’s gotten better because of it.”

The biggest question now with Brooks, as South Carolina starts its preparations for Tennessee next week, is how his reps will be divvied up if his waiver hasn’t been approved.

The Gamecocks have to balance getting him ready in case he is approved and giving other players reps in case he isn’t. That’s something Bobo and Will Muschamp will discuss next week, though, because Brooks will be a prevalent player in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“When we start on Tennessee next week, I’ll sit down and have a conversation with coach on when we might expect an answer, how much we rep him. Right now he’s repping like he’s playing because he’s playing tomorrow.”