Bobo said the Gamecocks are down double-digit players on the defensive side of the ball and it makes practice quite difficult.

The Gamecocks are dealing with COVID, which could take out a player or a handful of players in one fell swoop with contact tracing, but injuries are taking their toll as the season comes to a close.

At this time of year, no player is 100 percent healthy, but for South Carolina things are much direr this year.

“We really can’t field a scout team right now. When the offense is practicing you have three GAs over there playing secondary position. You have offensive line lining up at D-line. You have running backs playing linebacker,” Bobo said.

“We’re kind of self-serving ourselves, and same thing on the other field for the defense. We have punters and kickers out there playing receiver and pretending to be George Pickens.”

South Carolina could be down Shi Smith (concussion) on the offensive side of things along with Nick Muse (ribs) and Dakereon Joyner being questionable. Xavier Legette is still out with an injury as well.

Defensively, at least Tonka Hemingway, Jordan Burch, Jaylan Foster, Sherrod Greene, Keir Thomas are some form of doubtful heading into this weekend.

Because of that, Bobo is having to get creative on how he handles practice while they send out graduate assistants and special teams players to serve as some of the better players in the league.

“When we go on scout, it’s more of a jog through, tempo, line up in formation and make your calls. We’re doing some good on good,” Bobo said.

“We had three 10-minute crossover periods today where our two offense serviced the one defense and ran plays that defense needed to see and vice versa. We were able to get 24 plays apiece with the ones going against faster tempo.”

The Gamecocks had an off day Monday and full practices Tuesday and Wednesday before walking through Thursday and a faster-paced walk-through Friday.

On Saturday the team will once again get to the stadium early for a slower walk-through and treatment for players.

“We shortened practice a little bit and changed the format,” Bobo said. “We’re trying to get their legs back and keep them fresh physically and mentally.”