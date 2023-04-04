Who: #6 South Carolina (26-3) vs #13 North Carolina (20-8). at Truist Field in Charlotte. Time/TV: 7:00 pm, streaming on SEC Network +. Line: UNC -120, SC -110. Tar Heels are the slightest of favorites. Probable Starting Pitchers: Matthew Becker (So. LHP) 2-0, 4.11 ERA, 15.1 IP, 10 BB, 22Ks, .233 OBA v. Dalton Pence (So. LHP) 1-1, 4.35 ERA, 10.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 Ks, .225 OBA. Don't expect Will Sanders to pitch tonight, he is likely going to start Thursday night. This will be Pence's first career start and 11th appearance this season. Pence's has yet to yield a home run in 10.1 innings of work this season. His longest outing of the season is 2.1 on February 19, against Seton Hall. He's pitched well outside of outings against East Carolina and VCU. History: The Tar Heels have a 64-38-1 record against the Gamecocks. Carolina won the last contest, 15-2, on April 5, 2022. Braylen Wimmer had three hits while Jack Mahoney belted a three-run home run in the win. On the mound, Eli Jones did not allow a run in a two-inning start. South Carolina is 4-5all-time in Truist Field and 4-3 under Mark Kingston. UNC is 8-4 against the Gamecocks in the last 12 meetings, but South Carolina has won two of the last three meetings. UNC holds a 4-2 edge over Carolina at Truist Field.

Now the Season Truly Begins

The 2023 South Carolina Baseball regular season is officially one game over the halfway point. While this team has some flaws, you were lying to yourself if you expected Mark Kingston's bunch to be sitting at 26-3 and 8-1 in the SEC. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but Carolina played three games against ranked teams during the first half of the season. (Missouri, who is no longer ranked). Carolina plays four games against teams ranked in the top 13 this week alone. Of the remaining 27 games, 19 of them are against teams currently ranked in D1Baseball.com, Top 25. We aren't talking about Clemson Football top 25 wins over other marginal ACC teams that fill obligatory spots from 22-25 in the polls either. The Gamecocks played teams ranked first, third, fourth, fifth, tenth, 11th, and 13th. Want to be host this June, it's all right in front of this team.

Injury Notes

My source has indicated to me that is unlikely, (less than 50%), that Jacob Compton will play this season after suffering a setback in his rehab from a back injury. Compton can use a medical redshirt this season. Carson Hornung was available to pinch hit last weekend and will likely have the same status this weekend. Hornung has a hairline fracture in his right foot making it difficult for him to run. Will McGillis is still out after suffering fractured forearm after being hit by a pitch against Missouri. Noah Hall also left Friday's Mississippi State game with a back injury. He is not expected to miss significant time but is questionable for this weekend's LSU series. As such, Will Sanders is likely to get the start on Thursday night. The weather forecast for the LSU series is not particularly good so Kingston could opt to throw Jack Mahoney on Friday. Wesley Sweatt is expected back sometime in the next two weeks from an arm injury.

Scouting the Tar Heels

This is a really good North Carolina team but not a great one. D1Baseball lists North Carolina centerfielder Vance Honeycutt as its' top MLB prospect for the 2024 draft. The sophomore's numbers are solid but not what you'd expect from a #1 draft pick. Honeycutt is hitting .266/1.001/.578 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. He is a stolen base threat with 15 on the season. They list Tar Heel starter Dalton Pence at 89th for 2024. North Carolina is led offensively by Jackson Van De Brake’s .362 batting average and Mac Horvath’s 13 home runs. UNC has three other regulars hitting over .300. Redshirt freshman Casey Cook is hitting .347, Patrick Alvarez is batting .340, and fellow former J.L. Mann Patriot Tomas Frick is .315. The Tar Heels have power with 55 home runs on the season. In addition to Frick, the Tar Heels four more Palmetto State products. First/DH Albert Osuna is a frequent starter. The Mauldin product is hitting .214 with six home runs. Lancaster native, freshman Kyle Percival started some midweek games for UNC earlier this season but hasn't pitched since March 15. He had a 2-0 record with a 3.29 ERA. Right-handed pitcher Matt Poston, Hampton native and Florence-Darlington Tech product, has been effective out of the Tar Heel bullpen with a 1.13 ERA and 2-0 record in 17 innings pitcher. Former Gamecock skipper and ace recruiter Chad Holbrook's son is a sophomore for UNC. Reece Holbrook has logged 18 ABs and is hitting .278 with five RBIs. North Carolina is hitting .290 as a team. They have a team ERA of 4.17. The Tar Heels are currently 6-4 in the ACC after taking two of three from Notre Dame in South Bend last weekend. UNC has an RPI of 37.

Prediction: South Carolina atones for their last trip to Charlotte. 6-5 Gamecocks.