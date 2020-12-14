When South Carolina’s Board of Trustees meets Tuesday, it will be set to discuss the approval of an athletics contract, more than likely newly-hired head coach Shane Beamer’s deal.

The board will discuss the “approval of an athletics contract” in open session Tuesday morning with this being the last hurdle for Beamer.

The Gamecocks’ head coach has officially been announced but his contract needs to still be approved by the board.

When approved, the official base salary, incentives and buyout information will officially become public.