So, when he looks across the field this weekend at his former graduate assistant and now South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, he can’t help but be impressed with the job he’s been able to do with the Gamecocks.

Terry Bowden understands what it takes to turn around a program. Taking over in 2012 for an Akron team that had five wins over a three-year span, Bowden took over and is in the process of rebuilding the program with two winning seasons the last four years and two bowl trips.

“There’s only one more step to go and that’s now to go after the conference championship and go after a little more to take it to another level. It’s similar to what we’ve done here. He’s taken that program and elevated it now to one that’s competitive with everybody in the conference,” Bowden said. “I’ve had coaches throughout the years that have not been able to do what he’s been able to do.”

Akron travels to South Carolina this weekend as part of a rescheduled game, and it will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Bowden.

Bowden’s brother, Tommy, coached at Clemson for almost a decade and Bowden spent six seasons at Auburn, leading the Tigers to three bowl games and a 65-47 record.

Saturday’s game will give him a chance to reconnect with Muschamp, who was a graduate assistant under Bowden from 1995-96 and was a guy Bowden knew from the get-go had the makings to be a head coach.

“I just remember what an intelligent ballplayer he was. He was savvy, tough guy, a leader. I liked the way he carried himself as a player,” he said. “Then, finding out he wanted to be a coach, he’s the guy I look for when I’m looking for graduate assistants. I think he’s turned out everything I thought he would. He’s just an intense coach; he was intense from the time he started.”

It’ll be just the second time in Bowden’s 151-game coaching career he’s been a coach at Williams-Brice and the first time down on the sideline; the first time he came to Columbia a back injury forced him to coach from the press box as Auburn beat South Carolina 23-6 in 1997.



This time around, though, Bowden is expecting a few more points from the Gamecock offense.

South Carolina’s offense, led by first-year coordinator Bryan McClendon, has been on a tear recently. The Gamecocks are averaging 40.75 points over their last four games, most recently putting up 35 against the second-ranked defense in the country.

After watching film all morning Monday, Bowden really only had one word he could use to describe it.

“Explosive, just explosive. When they've lost, it’s not because they didn’t score points,” he said. “It’ll be tough. They can throw and catch that football. They’re productive and move the football and score points…The main thing I saw is the big play ability they have.”

This is the first-ever match up between the two programs and will serve as both’s 12th regular-season game after each team had a game cancelled at some point this season.



For South Carolina (6-5, 4-4 SEC), they’ll have one more game after this with a bowl game on the horizon, but for the Zips (4-7), this will be like their bowl game playing a marquee opponent on the road.

“It becomes like a bowl game with a big team like this in a big game like this,” Bowden said. “It’s the right game at the right time for our guys to have a big game. No matter what happens, it’s the right game to have a chance to play.”