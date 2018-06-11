Concord (North Carolina) Central Cabarrus linebacker Derek Boykins committed to South Carolina last Saturday in the midst of his official visit to Columbia.

"It just felt like the place I can be successful," Boykins told GamecockCentral.com. after the visit wrapped. "It felt like home."

How did USC land Boykins? What will he bring to the field? Find out much more in our Inside the Commitment feature!

Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all also had scholarship offers out to Boykins during the recruiting process.

Boykins informed his future position coach of the decision first, followed by the Gamecocks' head man.

"I told Hutzler first, and then we went and found Muschamp," he said. "Everyone was real excited."



Boykins adds to a recruiting class for the Gamecocks ranked in the top 5 nationally by Rivals.com prior to his commitment.



Hutzler, Boykins' future position coach, believes he could fit in at numerous spots in the defense.



"He was talking about how I could play MIKE, WILL, SAM, and he was looking at me at the DIME, where Skai Moore played. I'm really versatile."

Boykins will bring a physical presence to the Gamecocks' front seven.



"I play with a lot of passion. I just like to run around."



