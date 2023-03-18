Two outs away from a demoralizing loss to open up SEC play, down to his last strike, Michael Braswell delivered the biggest hit of South Carolina’s season so far.

The sophomore shortstop — who has not started yet this season after losing his spot in the lineup to Braylen Wimmer — was batting as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning as the Gamecocks trailed Georgia 4-3 at Foley Field in Athens. With two runners on base and one out, he ripped a line drive double into the right field corner off Bulldogs’ closer Matthew Hoskins.

Both runs scored, a tandem effort between Eli Jerzembeck and James Hicks stranded the tying run at third in the bottom half of the inning, and South Carolina pulled out a stunning 5-4 victory.

Braswell’s hit was the triumphant moment of what had been a largely frustrating day for South Carolina (18-1, 1-0 SEC). Not only did the Gamecocks let a 3-1 lead slip away, they also let a golden opportunity to tie the game slip away in the eighth inning after failing to cash in two lead-off baserunners. It looked like it would be Georgia (13-5, 0-1 SEC) who would be stealing a game it struggled with.

South Carolina took an early 3-1 lead behind a pair of home runs from Cole Messina and Ethan Petry plus a Will McGillis RBI double, but it could not quite throw the knockout punch against Georgia ace Jaden Woods. Not only did the Gamecocks miss a great chance to score in the eighth, they also left two runners on base in the sixth inning.

It did not look like it was going to come back to bite them for almost six full innings. Ace starter Will Sanders was piecing together his best start of the year with six strikeouts in the first five innings, allowing just one run in a controlled outing. But with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the game turned around on one pitch. Georgia’s Parks Harber knocked a two-run home run off of him to tie the game, erasing all of his good work in a swing. Sanders did make it through seven innings for the first time this year, but it came at a price when he gave up the go-ahead run on a seventh inning sacrifice fly.

But for what has already looked like a different team early in 2023, there was a different result to so many of these similar games it fell short in last year. McGillis and Talmadge LeCroy reached base in the ninth and then with one out, Braswell delivered the day’s signature moment.

Jerzembeck gave up a lead-off double in the bottom half of the frame, but quickly got back on the beam in his first career SEC outing to get two groundouts. He gave way to Hicks, who with one final groundout, completed the stunning South Carolina victory.

Game two of the doubleheader will be later Saturday night after Friday’s game was rained out. Noah Hall will start on the mound for South Carolina against Georgia’s Liam Sullivan.



