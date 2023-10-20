As promised here is a recap of the October baseball commitments:

KJ Scobey class of 2024 (Lakeland, Fla./McKeel Academy) choose Carolina over Alabama, Oregon, TCU. Scobey was previously committed to Louisville. As you can tell from that offer list, Scobey is a big-time player. He is ranked as the No. 232 player in the country by Perfect Game. He is a 6-foot-2, 185 shortstop but can play multiple positions if needed. Perfect Game has given a prospect grade of 9.5 PG with 10 being this highest. He would be a high four star prospect using Rivals evaluation system. Carolina's 2024 class is now ranked 13th by Perfect Game. As a junior Scobey hit .377 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. Scobey's highlights can be found here. It is no guarantee he will make it campus as he is projected to be a Top 10 round pick. As of today, we don't know what kind of money he would be looking for next summer. Scobey committed on October 13th.

Kingston also added a commitment for the 2024 class from JUCO left-hander Jackson Soucie. Soucie is entering his second season at Wabash Valley College. He is 6'4 225 LHP from Cambridge, ONT, Canada. Wabash was the runner-up in the JUCO World Series. Soucie usually appeared for Wabash in long relief situations. He finished his first season at 3-2 with a save. He struck out 37 in 25 inning and had an ERA of 5.04 and a low WHIP of 1.16. Soucie will be a power left-handed arm out of the bullpen that could crack the weekend rotation. His fastball is mid-to-upper 90s. He was the 244th overall prospect as ranked by Perfect Game coming out of 2022 class. The Gamecocks beat out Oregon and Arkansas for his services. Soucie committed on October 3rd.

Souice wasn't the only JUCO LHP that committed in October. The Gamecocks also got a pledge from Kemper Nix of Spartanburg Methodist JC. As a freshman, he made nine appearances with five starts totaling 23.2 innings. He posted a 1-1 record with a 4.56 earned run average with 18 hits allowed. Nix will need to cut out on his free passes as he walked 18 and struck out 29. Nix throws in the upper 80s. The staff has put an emphasis on JUCO recruiting for the 2024 class, in particular some left-handed arms. Souice, Nix and Cade Pilgram from Lewisville are currently the only three lefties in the 2024 class.

Kingston picked up three for the 2025 class as well beginning on October 15th with Cameron Appenzeller (Springfield, Ill./Glenwood). Appenzeller is another tall left-handed pitcher that could also play first or outfield. He stands 6'5 and weighs 180lbs. He will obviously fill out his large frame over the next two seasons. His fastball sits in the mid 80's but expect that velo to improve over the next two years before he arrives in Columbia.

2025 utility player Peter Mershon (Taylors, SC/Eastside), announced his pledge on October 16th. He visited Carolina for the football game against Mississippi State. Mershon comes from an athletic family with two brothers who are both currently playing college baseball – David is the starting shortstop at Mississippi State and Joseph playsat Ohio State. Mershon was also considering Clemson and Ole Miss. He projects as a catcher in college at 6'2 190lbs. Mershon has good pop in his bat and should be a guy that can hit double digit home runs a season before he leaves Columbia.

Ryan Brennecke LHP (Oconomowoc, Wis./Oconomowoc) committed to Carolina followed Mershon's commitment to USC on October 16th. He was getting heavy interest from LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan and TCU. Perfect Game grades the 6'2 190 lbs lefty as a 9 of ten which means he is an excellent college prospect if he does not sign after the 2024 MLB draft. Brennecke can hit 90 mph with his fastball and is only 16 years-old. This is another big-time pickup if he makes it to campus.