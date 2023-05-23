Who: South Carolina 38-17 (16-13) vs. Georgia 29-26 (11-19). The Hoover Met. Hoover, Alabama.

Time/TV: 10:30 AM EST. 9:30 AM first pitch for the two east coast teams playing in the central time zone. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal and Ben McDonald on the call.

Line: None as of Monday.

Projected Starting Pitchers: James Hicks (R-Jr. RHP) 6-1, 4.09 ERA, 50.2 IP, 42Ks, 12 BB, .249 BAA. vs. Jaden Woods (Jr. LHP) 3-2, 5.59 ERA, 46.2 IP, 61Ks, 25 BB, .226 BAA.

Mark Kingston said Will Sanders will "probably" not pitch in Hoover. That could change if the Gamecocks make a deep run as there is a potential to play six games in six days. If Carolina made the Championship game, (big if), they would have to play at least five games. Right now it doesn't look like they'd have the pitching depth to pull off that feat. Kingston said that Cade Austin will get some work after Hicks.

Jaden Woods has been shelved for the Dawgs for the last five weekends. Woods is Georgia's best pitcher. He started game one of the SC/UGA series way back on March 18th. In that game, he threw seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out 11. Woods left the game with a 4-3 lead but the Georgia bullpen couldn't hold on. Woods was also pitching to a fully healthy Gamecock lineup. He did give up homers to Ethan Petry and Cole Messina.

History: South Carolina and Georgia need to be permanent baseball rivals once the SEC alters the schedule when Oklahoma and Texas join. The all-time series is 71-66 in Carolina's favor. The two schools have only met three times in the SEC Tournament with Georgia winning two of three. The last meeting was a 4-2 Georgia win in 2011. (That loss didn't end up hurting the Gamecocks). Carolina is 29-51 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks won the event in 2004, winning four games, including a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt in the tournament final.

Last Meeting: Carolina swept the Bulldogs in Athens during the opening weekend of SEC play. Including two run-rule victories in games two and three of the series. James Hicks threw 1.1 perfect innings in relief in the sweep and Ethan Petry had three home runs during the series.

Weather: There is a very good chance this game will be delayed, thus delaying the entire tournament. For a conference that is really good at making money, I have no idea why the league refuses to move this tournament as Hoover is not near any type of travel destination and is annually delayed by weather. There is a 63% chance of rain at first pitch after likely raining the entire night before. The storms are forecasted to move out around 10 AM. The good news is that at least you know your game is going first.