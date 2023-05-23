Breakfast in Hoover: UGA Preview
Who: South Carolina 38-17 (16-13) vs. Georgia 29-26 (11-19). The Hoover Met. Hoover, Alabama.
Time/TV: 10:30 AM EST. 9:30 AM first pitch for the two east coast teams playing in the central time zone. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal and Ben McDonald on the call.
Line: None as of Monday.
Projected Starting Pitchers: James Hicks (R-Jr. RHP) 6-1, 4.09 ERA, 50.2 IP, 42Ks, 12 BB, .249 BAA. vs. Jaden Woods (Jr. LHP) 3-2, 5.59 ERA, 46.2 IP, 61Ks, 25 BB, .226 BAA.
Mark Kingston said Will Sanders will "probably" not pitch in Hoover. That could change if the Gamecocks make a deep run as there is a potential to play six games in six days. If Carolina made the Championship game, (big if), they would have to play at least five games. Right now it doesn't look like they'd have the pitching depth to pull off that feat. Kingston said that Cade Austin will get some work after Hicks.
Jaden Woods has been shelved for the Dawgs for the last five weekends. Woods is Georgia's best pitcher. He started game one of the SC/UGA series way back on March 18th. In that game, he threw seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out 11. Woods left the game with a 4-3 lead but the Georgia bullpen couldn't hold on. Woods was also pitching to a fully healthy Gamecock lineup. He did give up homers to Ethan Petry and Cole Messina.
History: South Carolina and Georgia need to be permanent baseball rivals once the SEC alters the schedule when Oklahoma and Texas join. The all-time series is 71-66 in Carolina's favor. The two schools have only met three times in the SEC Tournament with Georgia winning two of three. The last meeting was a 4-2 Georgia win in 2011. (That loss didn't end up hurting the Gamecocks). Carolina is 29-51 all-time in SEC Tournament play. The Gamecocks won the event in 2004, winning four games, including a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt in the tournament final.
Last Meeting: Carolina swept the Bulldogs in Athens during the opening weekend of SEC play. Including two run-rule victories in games two and three of the series. James Hicks threw 1.1 perfect innings in relief in the sweep and Ethan Petry had three home runs during the series.
Weather: There is a very good chance this game will be delayed, thus delaying the entire tournament. For a conference that is really good at making money, I have no idea why the league refuses to move this tournament as Hoover is not near any type of travel destination and is annually delayed by weather. There is a 63% chance of rain at first pitch after likely raining the entire night before. The storms are forecasted to move out around 10 AM. The good news is that at least you know your game is going first.
What's changed with Georgia since we last checked in?
On April 18, Georgia beat Clemson at Doug Kingsmore to win the second game of their midweek series. Since that game, they have swept Arkansas and beat Tennessee two of three. They also lost a series at Ole Miss and got swept at Missouri. This Georgia team is wildly inconsistent. One guy that is not inconsistent though is the guy that is going to keep Ethan Petry from being the SEC Freshman of the Year, Charlie Condon. The redshirt freshman is hitting .393 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs. Right behind him is 6th-year senior Connor Tate. Tate is .384 with 16 bombs and 54 RBIs. The dynamic duo are both hitting over .300 in conference and have 25 combined home runs.
Georgia's problem has not been scoring runs. Their pitching staff has been terrible in conference games with a 7.33 ERA in SEC games. They've allowed 58 home runs, walked 149 hitters, and hit 51 batters. SEC hitters are batting .288 against the UGA staff.
At 29-26 and 11-19 in the conference, Georgia's only path to the NCAA Tournament is winning a championship in Hoover. Despite the long odds, it was clear from their hard-fought series loss to LSU that they haven't thrown in the towel. Tomorrow will most likely be the last time Jaden Woods pitches in a Georgia uniform and could be Connor Tate's last collegiate game. I would expect the Dawgs to show up in Hoover and throw everything they can at the downtrodden Gamecocks.
Positive thoughts only on the Gamecocks
Let's start with the obvious, Jack Mahoney is hitting his stride at the right time. In his last two starts, both wins against ranked opponents, Mahoney has pitched 13 innings (out of a possible 16), and allowed one run on eight hits while striking out 15 and walking only three. A few weeks ago I was vocal in a game preview about Mahoney not working deep enough to games for a #2 starter with a thin bullpen, that's not a problem anymore. If Will Sanders can finally get healthy and back to the Sanders we've seen the past two seasons, Carolina could suddenly be tough to beat in regional or super-regional with an effective Sanders and Mahoney at the top of the rotation.
Braylen Wimmer looked more comfortable at the plate with his pulled hamstring this weekend. He was 3-9 this weekend against the Vols with a towering home run off of UT star Chase Dollander. Wimmer was also only a strikeout victim twice all weekend against a bunch of power arms. Furthermore, it seems pretty clear that Wimmer is a team leader and that he can elevate the play of those around him.
Pitching depth will matter less after this week. You need depth to get through the SEC Tournament, not so much in regional play, as long as you win the first two. If the Gamecocks, behind Sanders and Mahoney, can win the first two games in a regional, they'd only have to play a max of two more games and they'd have Eli Jones and Mathew Becker available. Pitching depth is even less important in a super regional as a super regional is just a weekend series with high stakes. Aaron Fitt was interviewed on SEC Radio on Sirius/XM and he said in the postseason, you need five pitchers you can trust to make Omaha. Kingston and Justin Parker have five pitchers with good stuff, but they can trust them all to deliver in a single weekend?
By next Friday, Kingston will be able to field the same lineup that swept Florida and had LSU on the ropes, outside of Eli Jerzembeck, who didn't pitch in either series. That group beat Paul Skenes, (Skenes finished the season 10-1), Jac Caglianon (finished 6-2), Hurston Waldrep (7-3), and Brandon Sproat (7-3). If that group of Gamecocks are ready to go by regional weekend, they can beat anyone.
Ethan Petry has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award as well.