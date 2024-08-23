Breaking Down South Carolina's Safety Depth
It might be the most set position on the entire roster in terms of starters. After that? Who knows.South Carolina football brings two highly experienced safeties into the 2024 season, Nick Emmanwor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news