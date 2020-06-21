They have a handful of viable candidates for the spot and it should be an interesting competition that resumes this preseason.

The Gamecocks have a few key position battles that have to get decided over the next few months before the start of the season, maybe none more important than the left tackle spot.

Jazston Turnetine

Turnetine is probably one of the two likeliest candidates to win the starting left tackle job after coming in as a junior college transfer and impressing in the limited spring practices the Gamecocks had in March.

His performance and his sheer size put him firmly in the competition for the job as summer workouts continue and practices start in July. Listed at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds he's the biggest player on the roster and impressed the coaching staff with his ability to move for a guy who is as big as he is.

If he does win the job, he gives the Gamecocks plenty of size and strength at arguably the most important spot on the line.



Jakai Moore

Along with Turnetine, Moore is likely one of the favorites to win the left tackle spot after starting two games as a freshman, including getting the nod at right tackle against Clemson.

He did have some growing pains in his redshirt year—finishing with a pass blocking grade of 51.8 and a run block grade of 42.1—but only allowed one quarterback hurry in 101 snaps (48 pass block snaps).

He does have the frame (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) and ability to play left tackle and once things pick back up on the practice field will compete for the starting spot there.

Jaylen Nichols

Nichols was the true freshman who played the most on the offensive line last season, playing in five games with four starts, primarily at right guard.

Like Moore, he did have a few growing pains with a 39.2 overall grade, a 21 passing grade and a 51.8 run block grade as a freshman.

Nichols missed time at the end of last season with an ankle sprain but is healthy and competing for either tackle spot on the line. He might be a better fit at right tackle but could very well earn some reps at left.

Sadarius Hutcherson

Hutcherson might be the furthest from starting at left tackle, but he did start there last year before the coaches bumped him inside to guard for this season. Hutcherson is probably the best pro prospect on the team but will likely be an interior lineman this season.

He's going to be on the line, likely at left guard, but if the Gamecocks think putting their best five on the line includes Hutcherson at tackle then it's not impossible to rule him out there.