GamecockCentral.com

Breaking down the keys: South Carolina football vs. Tennessee
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina looks to rebound on Saturday and notch a victory against Tennessee in USC's first night game of the season. What will the Gamecocks need to accomplish in order to do that? In this regular feature, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down USC's keys to victory.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news