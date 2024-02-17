On Feb. 6 when his team narrowly avoided blowing a 17-point lead after letting it drop to three, Lamont Paris was quick to point out it was enough.

“What I really don’t ever want to do is have a 17-point lead dwindle down to minus-1,” Paris said. “That’s what I really don’t want to have happen. So if it’s three, then it’s three.”

No such luck on Saturday.

No. 11 South Carolina men’s basketball had a 16-point lead against LSU in the second half, but let an opponent without a road SEC win all season climb all the way back and pull out a 64-63 stunner at Colonial Life Arena.

“There’s not an infinite number of chances to do the right thing,” Paris said. “At some point you run out of chances, and tonight, I think we ran out of chances.”

A meltdown to such an extreme degree never lands with one play, and the closing seconds alone featured a litany of mistakes both mental and physical leading to unquestionably this team’s worst loss of the season.

Even after a Murphy’s Law second half, not quite everything that could have gone wrong did just yet. The Gamecocks still led 57-54 with under two minutes to go, the types of situations this team has thrived on all year.

But two separate failures to box out led to a third bite at the apple for LSU’s offense, and Tyrell Ward finally cashed in the marathon possession with a game-tying 3-pointer.

“Props to them, man,” Collin Murray-Boyles said. “They were real physical, a real physical team. All the guards really pressed up, and then the bigs did a really good job.”

B.J. Mack offered a lifeline by stepping into a 3-pointer of his own, only for Jordan Wright to score through contact on a foul from his former Vanderbilt teammate Myles Stute and hit the free throw to knot things again.

Another 3-pointer — this time from Ta’Lon Cooper — and another escape valve. Under 30 seconds to go, up 63-60.

As LSU took the ball back up the court, every single one of the 16,570 fans in Colonial LIfe Arena collectively saw the same thing.

Paris, standing as far out in the coach’s box as the rules allow, pleading for his team to foul. Repeatedly slapping his arm like he was having a stroke, doing something, anything to get his team’s attention. South Carolina had two fouls to give, meaning a whistle would have forced LSU to inbound the ball again and burn more clock.

No foul, an uncontested layup for Jordan Wright, and a chance for LSU to call a timeout and set up its press.

At the ensuing timeout, no longer confined by the coaching box, the head coach had nothing to hold back. He made a run out to the court reminiscent of what you might see from a referee or a player, standing on the Gamecock midcourt logo by the time his players were trudging back.

You can only imagine the conversations.

“We had fouls to give, and we talked about what we wanted to do,” Paris said post-game. “We had two possessions that we had specifically talked about that we would foul and what that would look like and when to do it and how to do it. That’s the responsibility that I’ll take in this whole thing, that it was lost in translation somewhere between the huddle and the floor, and even from my gesturing to foul.”

Maybe the fouls would have altered the trajectory, maybe not, but either way South Carolina still had the ball up one. Jacobi Wright struggled to find an open target. He looked, he held, and like a quarterback forcing a ball into traffic to avoid a sack, he chucked one towards Mack in the corner.

Armed with the possession arrow and only needing to get a hand on the ball, two LSU players immediately trapped. No timeout from Wright, or Mack, and the referee made the only call he possibly could have.

Tie-up, LSU ball.

“I thought I was too close to out of bounds to be able to have enough time to call a timeout,” Mack said. “But that’s on me, I should have known. As soon as I caught it, and as soon as they were coming to trap like that because it was their jump ball, I should’ve been able to call a quick timeout. I should’ve told the ref if I’m that close beforehand, that I’m calling a timeout.”

Another failure to communicate, and this one was fatal.

Jordan Wright drew a foul, stuck two more free throws, and Jacobi Wright’s last-ditch shot clanked off.

This loss alone will not kill South Carolina’s tournament chances, although it does mark the first losing streak of the season. The Gamecocks have lost two home games against bottom-five SEC teams, a black eye on their tournament resume sure to factor into any committee seeding discussions.

And they will have to sit on this for a full week, a two-game losing streak heading into the bye and a return trip to Ole Miss next Saturday.

“The only real travesty about this game will be if you don’t learn some things from it,” Paris said. “There will be some learning, for sure, but I think it’s more about doing, also. I think we need to do a better job in terms of execution.”

*****************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina men's basketball? Subscribe to the insider's forum.