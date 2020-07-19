Of the returners who logged minutes last season (Seventh Woods excluded, although there's a chance he breaks out in Martin's system), here's a look at a few guys who could take big steps forward next season.

Depending on what AJ Lawson decides, the Gamecocks are set to bring back all but three players from last year's team and four of their five starters from an 18-win year.

If that's the case, then the 2020-21 team might be the new standard with the amount of talent on the roster.

Before the start of last season, Frank Martin mentioned that top to bottom the 2019-20 team might be the deepest he's had at South Carolina.

Jermaine Couisnard

If there was a breakout star in the SEC season, it was Couisnard, who averaged almost 15 points per game in SEC play while shooting 39.9 percent from the field. He took over as a starter against Kentucky, drilling a game-winner against the Wildcats, and turned into an All-Freshman guard in the conference.

Looking at his advanced statistics, he's the closest thing to Sindarius Thornwell since 2013-14 and as a redshirt sophomore will enter the season as the mouthpiece and vocal leader of the team.



If his redshirt freshman season was him scratching the surface of his potential, he should make another big jump in his second full season at South Carolina and it could mean him turning into one of the better guards in the SEC.

Keyshawn Bryant

It might be weird to say Bryant is on the verge of a breakout season, but reports out of preseason practice before the start of last season were glowing about Bryant before injuries derailed his ability to show the growth he made in his game.

His stats show a slight uptick from his freshman year, ending his year averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and shooting 46.4 percent. But what really shows his growth was the final five games of the year where he shot 51.8 percent from the field and averaged 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds with three double-doubles.

He has to stay healthy, but if that does happen then there is a distinct chance he has a very good junior season.

Jalyn McCreary

After struggling early in his freshman season in Columbia, McCreary's game started to really click during SEC play and he turned in a few really good performances, including a 10-point performance in a win against Georgia.

He ultimately ended up averaging 4.8 points per game but shot almost 62 percent from two last season while averaging 2.9 rebounds. His sheer athleticism really benefitted him and he showcased what he can go on the court when things are clicking.

Like Bryant, if he can continue to learn the game and develop, he has a chance to impact the team heavily as a sophomore.

Wildens Leveque

Leveque's stats aren't necessarily eye-popping—2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, he did shoot almost 61 percent from the field—but he showed flashes of being an athletic scorer and presence in the paint (rebounding and rim protecting) as a freshman.

He finished fourth on the team in blocks and, with no more Maik Kotsar this season he'll likely see his 9.8 minutes per game increase, which should give him more chances to breakthrough next season.