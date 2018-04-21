GamecockCentral.com

He knew then Bridges, on the mend from a shoulder procedure that sidelined him over the summer and fall, had a chance to be “a guy” for the Gamecocks but the sophomore is slowly morphing into one of the best relievers in the SEC.

Mark Kingston arrived on campus over the summer and had to wait until mid-January to watch Sawyer Bridges throw a pitch.

“We have some really good competitors on this team, and he’s the best,” Kingston said. “He’s not at full health right now, but he’s finding ways to be successful. That kid has as big a heart as you’ll see in college baseball. He competes as hard as anybody, and he’s a true winner.”

Still not fully healed from his shoulder setback, Bridges hasn’t allowed a run over 11.1 innings in SEC play, giving up just seven hits and striking out six batters.

He’s 1-0 with a save in five outings with a 0.79 WHIP. Of the 179 pitches he’s throw, which includes 13 Friday night, over 64 percent have been for strikes.

It’s been a long road for Bridges, who missed the last half of SEC play last season and all of fall practice rehabbing from that injury, to work his way into a prominent bullpen role.

After changing his mechanics to preserve his health and get more movement on his fastball, the sophomore has become one of the first options out of the pen and has found a knack for getting outs and getting them quickly.

“Did we think we’d look up at this point in the season and he’d be as good as he is? No. I don’t think there was any evidence up to that point that he’d be this good,” Kingston said. “But his stuff and his competitiveness, I’m not surprised.”

It showed Friday night, working out of a tight spot in the seventh inning to preserve the Gamecocks’ first shutout in conference play this season.

After starter Logan Chapman put runners on the corners with two outs, Bridges came in and coaxed a groundout to himself in five pitches, which was met with a chest bump from Chapman in the dugout.

“My role is to come in and get out of jams,” Bridges said. “If we’re up, the role is to come in and throw strikes. In that situation it was to get out of a jam and save Logan’s stellar outing. My job was to not give up a run.”

His ERA is down to 0.47 on the season, the lowest among players that have recorded at least four outs.

He’s come a long way from the flame-throwing starting pitcher from Summerville High School, sacrificing a few miles per hour on his fastball for some added movement.

TJ Hopkins, Bridges’ teammate in high school and now in college, has seen it up close and personal and knows how hard the sophomore competes on the mound and it seems to be working through the first half of SEC play.

“His hardest pitches were in warm-ups in high school. I laughed at him and told him he needs to save it,” Hopkins said. “I played ball with him since he was 10 and he’s always had that edge to him. He competes every time he goes out there.”