SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It appears the Gamecocks will be getting Keyshawn Bryant back sooner rather than later.

The injured wing, who has missed the first seven games of the season, is getting close to becoming a full participant in practice and the coaches are eyeing a return to games as soon as Wednesday.

“He’s close. I’d say sometime this week," Frank Martin said. "That’s what I told you guys when we first heard. Based on the similarity with Alanzo (Frink), it took him seven weeks, so I didn’t want to give you a date on when he’s coming back."

Bryant had surgery a few days before the season started to repair loose cartilage in his knee, which made the initial prognosis four to six weeks from his return.

Since then, he's been rehabbing and has been fully cleared in the weight room and doing some light work in practice shooting off to the side.

Right now, he won't play when the Gamecocks (4-3) take on George Washington at 2 p.m. Sunday but could play later in the week.

South Carolina will play Sunday before practicing Monday and Tuesday prior to a Wednesday game at UMass. They'll host Houston Dec. 8 at noon as well.



"He won’t play Sunday," Martin said. "Sunday’s out the window, but I’m optimistic he’s going to do some stuff in practice tomorrow and then we’ll start revving him up pretty good Monday and Tuesday and then we’ll go from there.”

If Bryant doesn't come back this week, the Gamecocks' next game is Dec. 15 at Clemson.

