Highlight-reel dunks have become commonplace since Bryant stepped on campus and started ending defenders’ lives at the rim, but this offseason his coaches have seen a smarter, more polished player heading into his junior year.

Ask anyone who watches or participates in South Carolina practice in a regular basis about dunks, and two of the first words out of their mouth will be some form of Keyshawn and Bryant.

“Keyshawn taken a huge step forward as a player. He’s playing really well,” “I really, really hope he gets the year started the right way for us—we need him to—but for himself so he can get confidence and take that next step as a player, but he’s been really good.”

Bryant struggled to see consistent minutes early as a sophomore with a knee injury and concussion limiting him, but ended his season about as strong as anyone could.

Over his last five games Bryant averaged 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and a block but the biggest thing is he shot 51.8 percent from the field and averaged 11.2 field goals per game.

Since arriving back, Bryant’s been able to knock down shots at a consistent clip and is rounding into form offensively.

“He seems a little more comfortable in his own skin this year on the offensive side of the ball. He’s slowed down a little bit,” assistant Chuck Martin said. “The game is coming to him a little easier. He’s really, really worked hard at making open shots. If he can make one or two open shots and the defense has to come out and play him, you understand the type of athlete he is.”

Chuck Martin said it’s easy to see Bryant’s confidence growing, especially on the offensive side of things, playing with better pace and knocking down shots consistently, which makes him a “really exciting player.”

The big question is how the Gamecocks use him; Bryant’s spent the majority of his career at small forward but has spent time this preseason at the power forward spot as well with a few other guys including Justin Minaya.

“One thing I had to learn playing the four was I had to put on more weight. They’re big down there,” Bryant said. Justin and I, our relationship is great. That’s my vet. When I came, he’s the one that taught me the ropes and taught me all the stuff to learn. Me and him are great.”

Bryant’s first foray into the season will be Wednesday in the Gamecocks’ exhibition game against Coker (6:30 p.m., SEC Network Plus) and Frank Martin is expecting big things from Bryant this year.

“Keyshawn’s one of the most intelligent guys on our team. I could play Keyshawn at the one without every practicing him because he knows whatever else does,” he said. “Now I’m not going to play him at the one, but that’s where his mind is. He’s had a tremendous preseason.”

And don’t worry, the dunks are here to stay.

“The other day Keyshawn got a mean put back with one hand at the top,” AJ Lawson said. “I don’t know how high it was put it was a put back. It was crazy.”