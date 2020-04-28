With South Carolina adjusting its coaching staff to allow for the addition of new running backs coach Des Kitchings and the exit of wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, that meant a shift in responsibilities for the tight ends and receivers.

For Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenberg class of 2021 three-star tight end Bryson Nesbit, the move of Bobby Bentley back to tight ends and Joe Cox from tight ends to receivers was of little consequence considering both are still on staff and that it was Bentley who originally offered him.

* Not a subscriber? Try Gamecock Central free until August to keep reading and check out our complete South Carolina athletics coverage! *