KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Garrett Gainey gave everything South Carolina could have possibly asked for realistically.

Then the Gamecocks asked for more.

South Carolina baseball’s suddenly sharp reliever-turned-starter spun another strong outing at No. 1 Tennessee, starting with five shutout innings against the red hot Vols. But after giving up a run on three hits in the sixth, and with his pitch count well over his season-high, Mark Kingston left him to try to get through one more batter.

Gainey stayed in, Hunter Ensley deposited his 93rd and final pitch far over the left field wall for a three-run, game-swinging home run, and Tennessee never looked back in an 8-3 victory.

"Garrett is our best pitcher," Kingston explained. "Those were his runners, and I felt he deserved to pitch his way out of it. He actually made a good pitch. That was going to be his last hitter, he was still [throwing] 94 [MPH]. He knew that was his last hitter. He was able to reach back and was 94 that entire at-bat. He made some great pitches, but the guy took a great swing on a tough pitch up and in."

The loss was South Carolina’s (33-20, 13-16 SEC) 20th defeat of the regular season, the sixth such season out of the last seven completed campaigns. The 16th SEC loss also clinches an under. 500 mark in league play for the third time under Kingston, and means the Gamecocks will end the year with seven series losses out of 11 against power five opponents and six out of 10 with SEC competition on the other side.

Tennessee (45-10, 21-8) on the other hand kept its hopes of an SEC championship alive and clinched its ninth consecutive series win, something no other team in the conference has accomplished all year. For most of the night the Gamecocks looked like they were in position to steal a game, even in control.

Talmadge LeCroy and Gavin Casas provided some sorely needed production from the bottom of the order with RBI hits off Tennessee starter Drew Beam and an Austin Brinling sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

A three-run lead on the road, tying the largest lead South Carolina has held in any of the games during this tortured five-game losing streak. It stood up through the middle innings as Gainey carved up one of the league’s best lineups for the second time in seven days, retiring eight batters in a row at one point with cool control.

But slowly, the wheels fell off. The third time through the order is tough on any pitcher, particularly one not used to starting games. Superstar Christian Moore tagged his third home run of the series to get one run back for Tennessee, and back-to-back sharp two-out singles put the tying runs on base for Ensley.

Gainey’s pitch count was already over his season-high, but Kingston rolled the dice. Ensley made him pay with the towering three-run homer, and the spiraling only continued.

"I thought they just took better swings," catcher Cole Messina said on Tennessee's third time through the lineup. "His velo was still up, and he's still Gainey. I walked up there and asked him, 'Can you get this last dude?' And he looked at me and said, 'Let's do it.' I had all my faith in him at the time, and it just bit us in the butt again."

True freshman Jake McCoy issued two free passes to the bottom of the Tennessee lineup in the seventh, and the Gamecocks went back to the bullpen.

For another true freshman, Parker Marlatt. He walked Moore, then served up a 448 grand slam to Blake Burke.

The one-run game was a five-run game, and that was it. Chris Veach, the bullpen ace still yet to throw a pitch this weekend, remained adrift in the visitor's bullpen as the parade of Tennessee baserunners circled the bases faster than South Carolina's season has circled the drain.

"He was available," Kingston said. "He was ready, but we wanted to save him for later in the game. You've got to get 27 outs one way or another, and you need veterans who have gotten the last three outs, which are the hardest to get."

South Carolina’s anemic offense did not muster a hit after the fifth inning and ended the night with zero extra base hits, only scoring one earned run in the game to confirm the series loss.

