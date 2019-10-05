With your South Carolina Gamecocks off this week, that means less anxious football watching for Gamecock Nation and more relaxed viewing from the couch. It's a bit of a light week in terms of major games, but no major college football Saturday is a complete waste and there are still several games worth keeping an eye on while the Gamecocks rest up for next week's trip to Athens.

Bo Nix lofts a 26-yard touchdown pass to beat Oregon in the opening game. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Noon Time Slot

No. 14 Iowa @ No. 19 Michigan - 12 p.m. - FOX So Big Ten football may not be the most exciting brand of football in the world, but this is still a Top 25 matchup and a good starter for the day. Iowa is undefeated (4-0), but the Hawkeyes haven't really been tested yet and Michigan is a 4-point favorite. Alternative game - TCU @ Iowa State - 12 p.m. - ESPN2 There aren't many other options for you here, but if you want some Big 12-style ball, this is the best matchup and Iowa State can be fun to watch.

3:30 Time Slot

No. 7 Auburn @ No. 10 Florida - 3:30 p.m. - CBS Probably the most interesting game of the day if you're a South Carolina fan or a fan of an SEC team, Auburn has the best resume so far but Florida has managed to stay unbeaten too and the game is in Gainesville. This one opened as a pick'em, according to Vegas Insider, but Auburn is now a 2.5-point favorite in the battle of unbeatens. Alternative game - Texas @ West Virginia - 3:30 p.m. - ABC These two teams battled to an absolute thriller last season, though Will Grier isn't walking through that door for West Virginia. This one may be worth putting on a second TV, but the CBS SEC Game of the Week is definitely the main course during the middle of the day.

Prime Time

No. 3 Georgia @ Tennessee - 7 p.m. - ESPN This game probably won't be close at all, but it offers a great opportunity to take an uninterrupted look at Georgia, South Carolina's opponent next week. The Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites in this one. Alternative game - No. 25 Michigan State @ No. 4 Ohio State - 7:30 p.m. - ABC

It's a battle of Top 25 teams, but Ohio State is favored by 20. In a light week, this is probably your best alternative bet during the prime time slot. ** CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE **

