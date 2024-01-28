The conquering heroes received a warm welcome, and got back to work.

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball returned home for the first time since its triumphant 76-70 win at LSU, and a sellout crowd greeted the Gamecocks and took in the program’s 70th consecutive regular season victory. They had to work for it against a very game Vanderbilt squad having a resurgent season, but pulled away in the second half for a 91-74 victory.

It was Kamilla Cardoso’s day right from the start. South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) made a concerted effort to feed her the ball at every opportunity, setting the tone just nine seconds in when she posted up on Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3 SEC) big Sacha Washington. She drew a foul and knocked down both free throws, the first two points of her Gamecock career-high tying 23 points.

Every trip down the floor in the early minutes turned into a clear intent to let her dominate against a severely undersized Vanderbilt defense. The Commodores only have one player on the roster taller than 6-foot-3, and it showed both through the game plan and the overall success South Carolina found.

But the story was a little bit tougher at the defensive end, particularly on the outside. While Vanderbilt did a good job running South Carolina off the 3-point line — the Gamecocks hit just three in the first half — it also used outside shots on the other end to stay in the contest. Aga Makurat knocked down four on the day and scored 18 points, joined by guard Jordyn Cambridge with 14 points and a pair of triples.

It was only the third time this season an opponent stayed within single-digits of the Gamecocks in a second half at Colonial Life Arena and the first time one stayed inside 15 in the fourth quarter, but the Commodores never mounted a serious challenge.

A personal 5-0 run for Te-Hina Paopao provided the home team some badly needed separation just before the intermission, and a pair of third quarter Raven Johnson 3-pointers helped stem the tide through brief occasions where the visitors strung some scores together.

Not the cleanest performance, and in fact the smallest home margin of victory all year, but plenty enough to outlast a quality conference opponent and stay perfect with just 10 regular season games remaining.

The first of those final 10 will come Thursday night at Auburn.

***********************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina women's basketball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.