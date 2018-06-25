GamecockCentral.com

One of the last big question marks in South Carolina's draft class has officially signed with his major league club.

Carlos Cortes has officially inked a deal with the New York Mets with a signing bonus of just over $1 million.

For Cortes, who was drafted in the third round No. 83 overall, the signing bonus slot value of his pick was $705,000. He signed for $1,038,000, a full $332,700 over what his slot value was.

In his sophomore season, Cortes started slow but finished the year hitting .265 with a team-best 15 home runs. He's now the fourth non-senior Gamecock to ink a professional deal after being drafted.

Adam Hill (Mets), Cody Morris (Indians) and Eddy Demurias (Reds) also signed and are beginning their professional careers.

After Graham Lawson and Ridge Chapman both decided to return for their senior seasons, LT Tolbert remains the only unsigned non-senior.