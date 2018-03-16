GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina will be without one of the mainstays in its lineup Saturday against the defending national champion.

Sophomore Carlos Cortes is suspended for tomorrow’s game against Florida after being ejected in the fifth inning of Friday night’s game.

“He wont be able to play and he’ll be good to go on Sunday,” head coach Mark Kingston said.

Per NCAA rules, if a player is ejected for misconduct in a game, he’s automatically required to serve a one-game suspension.

After striking out Cortes slammed his bat on the ground and seemingly screamed something to him before walking back to the dugout.

“I’m disappointed Carlos got thrown out later,” Kingston said. “I just told the team if anybody gets thrown out, it’s me. But I will never apologize for having their back.”

The Gamecocks (12-6, 0-1 SEC) would ultimately lose the SEC opener 7-3 after both Cortes and Kingston were ejected. Kingston’s came in the fourth arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Scott Cline.

Friday’s ejections were the first of their respective careers at South Carolina.

Cortes came into Friday’s game hitting .196 and left after going hitless in two plate appearances. He's started all but one game this season with most every start in left field.