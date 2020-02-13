From South Carolina Media relations

University of South Carolina redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski has been named to the 55-player Golden Spikes Award Watch List, USA Baseball announced Thursday afternoon (Feb. 13). The Golden Spikes Award is presented to the top amateur baseball players in the country for the 2020 season.

Mlodzinski, a preseason All-America selection by both Baseball America and D1Baseball.com, made just three appearances for the Gamecocks in 2019 after an injury ended his season after the Clemson game. He pitched 10.2 innings last season, striking out 11 batters.

He had an impressive summer pitching for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League, striking out 40 batters in 29.1 innings pitched on his way to a 2-0 record with a 2.14 earned-run average in the regular season.

Mlodzinski enters the 2020 season as the No. 7 Top College Prospect in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft by D1Baseball. He also was named a No. 10 Prospect for the 2020 Draft by Baseball America.

The Gamecocks open the 2020 season tomorrow afternoon (Friday, Feb. 14) against Holy Cross. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.