Carolina Confidential - Weekend update on RB coach search
In this edition of Carolina Confidential - presented by Herring Insurance Services - we dive into the following for Gamecock Central subscribers:
- The latest on the South Carolina running backs coach search
- Recapping the Gamecocks' scholarship situation heading into Wednesday's signing day
- The latest on a couple of final targets for 2021
- What we're hearing on a priority 2022 wide receiver
- An underclassman quarterback to watch in the state
SUBSCRIBER LINK: CAROLINA CONFIDENTIAL
For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!