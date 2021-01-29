In this edition of Carolina Confidential - presented by Herring Insurance Services - we dive into the following for Gamecock Central subscribers:

- The latest on the South Carolina running backs coach search

- Recapping the Gamecocks' scholarship situation heading into Wednesday's signing day

- The latest on a couple of final targets for 2021

- What we're hearing on a priority 2022 wide receiver

- An underclassman quarterback to watch in the state

