"Let me set the record straight: Athletics Director Ray Tanner did not speak with anyone at Florida State University about coaching contracts," the statement read.

A few hours after telling the Florence Morning News Ray Tanner spoke with Florida State officials about how they handled buying out Willie Taggart earlier this year, Bob Caslen released a statement clarifying his comments.

Caslen told the Florence Morning News, when asked about Muschamp's over $18 million buyout this season he hadn't talked to anyone about it but Tanner did at some point this season.



“No, but our athletic director (Ray Tanner) has,...And they’ve got a whole lot more money in their athletic endowment than we do. I know that, for a fact," he told the paper here.

"Listen, for the record, (South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp) is my coach, period. And he’ll remain my coach, just for the record. If you look at the athletic director’s statement (Saturday, supporting Muschamp before his team’s 30-6 loss to Texas A&M), that’s the same that I endorse.”

Taggart had an $18 million buyout when let go by the Seminoles earlier this season.

Muschamp's would be a tick over $19 million if he was fired before Dec. 31 this year. Once the calendar flips to 2020, the buyout drops to around $18 million.

There has been some uncertainty on if Muschamp will return in 2020 after what the head coach called a "rough year," but Caslen and Tanner have said in statements and on the record Muschamp is their coach moving forward.

"Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward," Tanner wrote in a statement last week. "President Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program."

The Gamecocks are fresh off a 24-point loss at Texas A&M and are 4-7 this season with one game left against No. 3 Clemson. They finished SEC play 3-5.