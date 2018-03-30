GamecockCentral.com

Almost a month and a half into the season, even he said both Chris Cullen and Hunter Taylor have outperformed expectations and are making it hard for opposing teams to get free bases.

After teams converted over 70 percent of stolen bases against Gamecock catchers last year, Mark Kingston didn’t really know what to expected from his two upperclassmen behind the plate.

“I think they’ve both stepped up their games. I think they’ve both caught well enough to help us win from a framing perspective. I think they’ve blocked well. We only have a couple passed balls,” Kingston said. “Defensively I’m very pleased with where guys are.”

Also see: Insider scoop on the team as the spring wraps up

Last season through, opponents stole 51 bases on 72 attempts, a success rate of 70.8 percent.

This year, the story’s a little bit different.

Taylor has only given up four stolen bases in 11 attempts, compared to Cullen’s nine in 10. There have only been three passed balls all season so far, compared to 11 last year.

Teams are converting at just a 59 percent clip, stealing 13 bases on 22 attempts. The majority of those stolen bases, Kingston said, have come when Adam Hill and Chris Cullen start on the same days.

Also see: Mike Peterson addresses spring standouts at BUCK

That’s helpful for the Gamecock starting rotation, which doesn’t have to worry about the run game as much with solid defense behind the plate.

“They’ve been great. I really like throwing to both of them,” Cody Morris said. “I don’t know if I’ve picked off once this year and maybe given up two stolen bases against. So they’ve been really good on controlling the run game. They’ve both have good arms and have been really good back there.”

Now comes getting both Taylor and Cullen’s offense to come around to the level their defense has been at to start the season.

Coming into this week, both were hitting in the mid-.200s, with Cullen having the slight advantage hitting .277.

Each catcher had solid performances to start the week. Taylor hit a solo homer Tuesday, his second bomb in three games, while Cullen went 1-for-3 with a season-high three RBI Thursday.

Also see: Thursday practice observations and notes

He’d open the scoring, drawing a bases loaded walk in the first inning, before roping a two-RBI single with the bases loaded to help vault the Gamecocks (15-11, 2-5 SEC) to a series-opening win.

Taylor’s hitting .258 on the season now with Cullen at .242. With injuries still piling up, the two will likely get more playing time with the hope of getting their bats clicking.

“It always feels good to produce for your team in big situations like that," Cullen said. "I just wasn’t trying to do too much with the bases loaded—just try to take the ball where it came from. I was fortunate to have some base runners on and the ball found a gap and good things happened for us.”