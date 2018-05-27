Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-27 09:31:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Charlotte running back takes first South Carolina visit

Jhpskhmtjuh8zy9edfvd
Trenton Simpson's Twitter
Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com

Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek class of 2020 running back Trenton Simpson landed an offer from South Carolina almost one month ago and Saturday he took his first ever visit to the program."The faci...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}