Another Gamecock to the league, and another first-round selection.

South Carolina women’s basketball’s two-time National Champion Kamilla Cardoso is officially a professional player after the Chicago Sky drafted her with the No. 3 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft.

Cardoso is the 15th player of the Dawn Staley era to earn a WNBA selection, and the 11th to do so with a first-round selection. It is also the eighth draft out of the last 10 with at least one Gamecock off the board, and the third in a row after five players went last season and Destanni Henderson earned a selection in 2022.

Across three years in the program Cardoso played in 101 games, coming off the bench her first two seasons before starting as a senior in the undefeated 2023-24 campaign. She averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a senior, leading both categories for the Gamecocks. For her career in Columbia she amassed 1,001 points, 791 rebounds, 131 assists and 198 blocked shots, the stalwart in the middle of two National Championship teams.

And when those chips were down in Cleveland, she delivered. She capped off her career with two double-doubles in the Final Four, collecting 22 points and 11 rebounds in the semifinal win over NC State and then 15 points and 17 rebounds in the title game victory over Iowa.

All of it led to her winning Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, one final act on a legendary college career before she heads to Chicago to start her professional journey.

