In an offseason that will be defined by the additions he makes in the transfer portal, Lamont Paris will now have to look through a major subtraction from his South Carolina men's basketball roster.

Guard Chico Carter Jr. officially placed his name in the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, per Verbal Commits.

Carter joined South Carolina's program as a transfer from Murray State before the 2021-22 season, the final season under former head coach Frank Martin. Carter came off the bench in 23 out of his 24 appearances, but flashed some of his outside shooting during his opportunities on the court. He shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range, and scored his season-high in points in the rivalry game at Clemson.

He decided to stick in the program ever after Lamont Paris took over as the new head coach, and had another huge game agaisnt the Tigers early on in his senior season. Carter scored 26 points including the final two at the buzzer in South Carolina's 60-58 win over Clemson, one of the signature moments of his season. He started all 25 games in played in through the season a year that was cut short by a knee injury down the stretch. He averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 47.5 percent from 3-point range, the sharpest shooter on the roster.

Carter suffered his season-ending knee injury in the Feb. 14 loss against Vanderbilt, his final game with the program. He has one more season of eligibility left as a graduate transfer thanks to his extra year from COVID-19.

Carter joins bench players Tre'Vuaghn Minott, Ja'Von Benson, walk-on Ford Cooper Jr. and freshman Daniel Hankins-Sanford.



