GamecockCentral - Chris Livingtson is one of 2022's elite talents

ANDOVER, Kans. -- One of the elite players in the class of 2022, Chris Livingston hadn't been able to play much of late.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard who has transferred back to Akron (Ohio) Buchtel after a season away, took the floor for the first time in some time last weekend at the Crossroads Elite Invitational. There was some rust, but overall he was happy with his effort.



"This was my first time playing this summer, I haven't played since high school basketball," Livingston told Rivals.com. "Overall I think I did pretty well. My last game wasn't my best but for the most part I felt like I turned it up."

Livingston has always been an impressive scorer with some pop and his legs capable of getting his own off the dribble. However, he hit the court at Crossroads having grown some, gotten even more athletic and having added a lot of strength.



"The strength adds a lot," said Livingston. "A lot of times when I'm able to do that people play back. That can open up the floor for me to show my playmaking abilities and it can help my deep shot and my mid range shot when they are expecting me to drive. I think that's a good thing that I've added to my game."

