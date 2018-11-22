Silva—whose family lives in Libreville, Gabon—can't just travel home for a quick visit. This Thanksgiving he'll spend some time with manager John Ragin before swinging by his head coach's house for a bit.

Chris Silva doesn't have that luxury, so he has to improvise.

When South Carolina's basketball team broke Wednesday for Thanksgiving break, getting two days off to decompress and go home for the holiday, a lot of the guys hopped in cars or on planes to make the 48-hour trip home.

"He offered to go to his Aunt's house and slide by coach (Frank) Martin's and play around and talk to him," Silva said.

Ragin's family doesn't live too far from the Martin household, and it'll be an easy trip over to spend some time with his head coach of going on four years off the court.

This wouldn't be the first time Silva's spent the holiday with his head coach, he said, and there's usually plenty of food to go around.

"It's a lot of food," Silva said. "A lot of talking and joking."

His teammate Hassani Gravett joked that outside of spending time over there on Thanksgiving Silva will probably be playing the popular video game Fortnite before the team reconvenes Friday for practice.

Gravett, who's from Georgia, doesn't have to get on a plane to go home. He hopped in a car Wednesday and opted to spend his holiday with family back home.

"Right back to the crib," Gravett said, smiling. "It's three hours. Make that drive; it's easy."

The Gamecocks (3-2) practiced Monday and Tuesday after getting back from the Hall of Fame Tip-Off event in Connecticut last week.

They'll get Wednesday and Thursday off before getting back together Friday for practice to prepare for Monday's game against Wofford.