COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022.

The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC commencements, high school graduations, and other activities.

Pollstar, a provider of live, up-to-date entertainment data, ranked Colonial Life Arena 82nd in the world in gross revenues in 2022 at $14.3 million dollars.

“We are very proud of the year we just completed at Colonial Life Arena,” said Colonial Life Arena General Manager Sid Kenyon. “The excellent support we receive both internally from our talented staff and externally from our industry partners are major contributors to our success. We also believe that success breeds success and the support we receive from our patrons who attend the events we host sends a clear message that our Columbia market is a strong option for a diverse mix of entertainment choices.”

The total Is 57th among U.S. arenas, 19th in the Southeast region and 7th among arenas that regularly host University athletic events.

Only the Moody Center at the University of Texas, Thompson-Boling Arena at the University of Tennessee and the Save Mart Center at Fresno State University are University-owned facilities with gross revenues above Colonial Life Arena’s 2022 total.

The Arena was opened in November 2002 at a cost of $64 million. It is operated by the University of South Carolina Athletics Department.