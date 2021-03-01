GamecockCentral - Clarke, Sanders earn SEC honors

From South Carolina media relations

University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke has been named the Southeastern Conference's Co-Player of the Week while teammate Will Sanders earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors, it was announced this afternoon by the conference office.

Clarke had another monster week for the Gamecocks, belting five home runs in three games and driving in eight, while having a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage.

The junior went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night. Clarke drove in a run and walked in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. He then got back on the home run train on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the 8-7 walk-off win.

On the season, Clarke is hitting .636 with eight home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.818 slugging percentage.

Sanders had a hand in all three wins for Carolina this week. The freshman started the Winthrop game, going 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits with no runs and no walks.

He then picked up the win against Clemson on Saturday. Sanders came in the 11th inning with runners on first and second with no outs and induced a double play and groundout to end the Clemson threat. Carolina then went on to win in the bottom of the 11th.

On Sunday vs. Clemson, Sanders again came in with runners on first and second with one out in the ninth and got a fly out and groundout to end the Clemson threat. He picked up the win after Carolina walked it off in the ninth. On the season, Sanders has not allowed an earned run in 5.1 innings of work.

Clarke joined Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan as Players of the Week. Auburn's Trace Bright was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Clarke, Sanders and the Gamecocks travel to Rock Hill, S.C., to face Winthrop Tuesday night (March 2) at 6 p.m.