SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina's annual rivalry game with Clemson is scheduled for an early kick.

The Gamecocks will kick off at noon against the Tigers on Nov. 30 on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

It's the first time in the Will Muschamp era the game will not be at night with the last day game in the series 2015, a 37-32 Clemson win. The Tigers have won the last five games in the series, including the last two at Williams-Brice.

South Carolina is 2-1 in noon games this year, 0-4 in midday games and 2-2 in games kicking off at night, although they've last their last two night games in App State and Texas A&M.

Both teams are on a bye this week and will have time to try and get healthy and prepare for each other before the Thanksgiving-week game.

The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) are fresh off a loss to Texas A&M in College Station while Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) took care of Wake Forest 52-3 and are currently No. 3 in the AP Poll.

If South Carolina does pull off the upset against the Tigers it would be the second win over a top five team during a rough season and could knock Clemson out of the College Football Playoff.