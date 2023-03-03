Who: #23 South Carolina 9-0 v. Clemson 4-4 Time/TV: 6:00 pm Friday @ Clemson, 1:00 Saturday at Flour Field in Greenville, and 1:30 Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia, all games will stream live. Friday Night’s game will stream on ACCNX (whatever the hell that is). Expect this game to be delayed as some rainy weather is expected to move through Clemson Friday afternoon. SEC Network Plus will stream Saturday and Sunday’s games. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Will Sanders (Jr. RHP) 0-0, ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 Ks v. Austin Gordon (So. RHP) 0-0, 6.10 ERA, 10.1 IP, 1 BB, 10 Ks. Saturday, Noah Hall (Sr. RHP) 2-0, 0.68 ERA, 13.1 IP, 1 BB, 16 Ks. v. Tristan Smith (Fr. LHP) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 0 BB, 4 Ks. Sunday, Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 3.27 ERA, 11 IP, 2 BB, 13 Ks v. TBA History: Clemson has a 185-143-2 series advantage on Clemson heading into Friday’s game. Last season, the Tigers swept the Gamecocks, although Will Sanders struck out 14 Clemson batters in Friday night’s game. He earned the Tom Price Award, handed out to the MVP of the Clemson series. Clemson leads 102-46 at Clemson with a 55-29 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers also lead the series 13-12 at neutral sites, but the series is all even (5-5) at Fluor Field. The Gamecocks lead 85-70-2 in games at Columbia, including a 9-6 mark at Founders Park

Scouting the Tigers

The Tigers fell, 6-4, to USC Upstate on Tuesday night in Greenville. Chad Fairey had two hits and two runs scored in the game. Blake Wright is off to a hot start for Clemson, hitting .433 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. Clemson’s Friday night guy and best arm, Ryan Ammons, looks like he’ll be out for the weekend. Veteran infielder Ben Blackwell also boasts a batting average of .414 and has swiped four bags. Cooper Ingle, who’s hitting .233 right now, is a candidate to break out after putting together a stellar 2022 season that saw him hit .351 with eight home runs. Caden Grice (.333/.421/.424) is putting the ball in play consistently.

Former player’s opinion.

My source, a former player under Mark Kingston, has told me this is a series South Carolina should win and could easily sweep. He said Clemson has some good young arms but they can’t match Carolina’s starters or pitching depth. He was not very impressed with Clemson as a defensive team or their lineup, saying that they’d be on the low end of the SEC. For Friday, he said bet on the Gamecocks and on Saturday he said to take the under. He likes Tiger Saturday starter Tristan Smith. Getting into the thin Tiger bullpen will be critical, which means working counts and not chasing pitches out of the zone. Pointing out the obvious, the Gamecocks will need to cut down on the strikeouts.

Prediction: We can’t project a sweep in this series, but Gamecocks win 2 of 3.