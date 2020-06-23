Now that the draft is over and the dust is settling from that, it looks like the Gamecocks are going to be beneficiaries of the shortened draft this summer.

When the MLB announced this year’s draft was going to be just five rounds, down from 40, Mark Kingston said it could potentially be a “golden era” for college baseball.

Outfielder Brandon Fields (No. 31), righty Will Sanders (58) and Alek Boychuk (90) are all set to enroll this August, which will be the first time since 2005 the Gamecocks will get three prospects in PerfectGame’s top 100 players list onto campus.

Technically, they had three top 100 prospects enroll as part of the 2015 class—DJ Neal (45), Cody Morris (78) and LT Tolbert (94)—but Neal was a football player first at South Carolina before transferring.

Fields at No. 31 is the highest-rated Gamecock in the 2020 class and is coming to school, marking the first time since 2006 South Carolina is getting its top-rated prospect to school. Fields is the second-highest rated player to get to campus in the last 15 classes with Carlos Cortes (27) the highest.

Along with those three top 100 guys, the Gamecocks have eight other players in PerfectGame’s top 500 players in the 2020 class with left-handers Jackson Phipps (133) and Mag Cotto (194); righties Jack Mahoney (137), Travis Luensmann (167), Cade Austin (274) and Sam Swygert (490); outfielder Josh Shuler (135); and infielder Jalen Vasquez (305).

Put all of that together and the Gamecocks have what PerfectGame considers the No. 7 recruiting class in the country, and that doesn’t include two of the best JUCO players in the country with CJ Weins and David Mendham.

What’s it all mean? It definitely means the best recruiting class under Mark Kingston and potentially one of the best recruiting classes over the last 15 years.

Time will tell and the top 500 guys need to come in and perform like the highly touted recruits they are, but there is the potential to have multiple day one starters and weekend rotation arms in this class.

Before Coronavirus and a shortened MLB Draft, it looked like there might be a few guys who would get drafted, but things held together and only one guy—Luke Little—was picked, meaning the Gamecocks are getting almost all of their pivotal class to campus.

The Gamecock coaching staff loves what they’re getting in this deep and wide-ranging class with recruiting coordinator Trip Couch saying this is arguably the most talented class he’s seen in his career.

It’s a special group for South Carolina as Kingston’s first class he and his staff were able to build from the ground up since baseball classes are built two to three years out.

The impact of this class will be determined over the course of the next three to four seasons, but this could be the group that helps the Gamecocks get back to what they were back in the early 2010s.