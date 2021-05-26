Clutch hitting focus for Gamecock offense before NCAA tournament

If there was a microcosm of the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles the back half of the 2021 season, it came in the second inning Tuesday in the SEC tournament. Josiah Sightler leadoff the inning in a scoreless game, ripping a double to left field and winding up on third with one out thanks to a groundout. Sightler would have scored on almost any ball put in play, but the next batter struck out and a pop up ended the inning with no runs. The Gamecocks gave up six runs the following inning in a 9-3 loss to Alabama, epitomizing some of the team’s offensive struggles of late.

Photo by Katie Dugan

“We need to get our jobs done and get them done early. The more we score runs the more likely we are to win the game because of momentum. We had chances to score there. That was all on our hitters,” Wes Clarke said. “If anyone’s on the mound we can get a ground ball with a guy on third base.” Also see: Beamer talks Doty, more during Welcome Home tour Now, the Gamecocks head home to await their postseason fate to see where they’ll play in a regional. What this newly found time off gives the Gamecocks is nine days between Tuesday’s loss and their first game of NCAA Tournament play next weekend. The next nine days—which isn’t under NCAA hours limits because school is out—is where the Gamecocks can focus on their offensive approach and try to get things back on track and work on the team’s clutch hitting. “We’re really good. We just have to capitalize on those moments. And that’ll come, especially with this week. That’s what we’re going to focus on,” Clarke said. “We’re going to get better and we’re going to be ready for regionals. I’d say we’re very confident.” It’s been a tough stretch for the Gamecocks the back half of the schedule, going 6-10 over their final 16 conference games with four series losses the last five weekends in the SEC. After hitting .284 and .309 with runners on and runners in scoring position the first 15 league games, the Gamecocks hit .241 with runners on and .234 with runners in scoring position the final 16 SEC games as the competition ratcheted up. Also see: Notes on one of South Carolina's higher-rated signees “Just getting guys to understand what their job is in that moment to not be selfish and have a team at-bat like our coaches say and do anything to get that runner in,” Brady Allen said.

SEC splits Stat First 15 SEC games Last 16 SEC games Left on base 97 (6.5/game) 108 (6.8/game) Two-out hitting .244 .161 Runners on base .284 .241 Runners in scoring position .309 .234 Leadoff hitting .379 .313 vs. LHP .313 .188