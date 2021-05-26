Clutch hitting focus for Gamecock offense before NCAA tournament
If there was a microcosm of the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles the back half of the 2021 season, it came in the second inning Tuesday in the SEC tournament.
Josiah Sightler leadoff the inning in a scoreless game, ripping a double to left field and winding up on third with one out thanks to a groundout. Sightler would have scored on almost any ball put in play, but the next batter struck out and a pop up ended the inning with no runs.
The Gamecocks gave up six runs the following inning in a 9-3 loss to Alabama, epitomizing some of the team’s offensive struggles of late.
“We need to get our jobs done and get them done early. The more we score runs the more likely we are to win the game because of momentum. We had chances to score there. That was all on our hitters,” Wes Clarke said. “If anyone’s on the mound we can get a ground ball with a guy on third base.”
Now, the Gamecocks head home to await their postseason fate to see where they’ll play in a regional.
What this newly found time off gives the Gamecocks is nine days between Tuesday’s loss and their first game of NCAA Tournament play next weekend.
The next nine days—which isn’t under NCAA hours limits because school is out—is where the Gamecocks can focus on their offensive approach and try to get things back on track and work on the team’s clutch hitting.
“We’re really good. We just have to capitalize on those moments. And that’ll come, especially with this week. That’s what we’re going to focus on,” Clarke said. “We’re going to get better and we’re going to be ready for regionals. I’d say we’re very confident.”
It’s been a tough stretch for the Gamecocks the back half of the schedule, going 6-10 over their final 16 conference games with four series losses the last five weekends in the SEC.
After hitting .284 and .309 with runners on and runners in scoring position the first 15 league games, the Gamecocks hit .241 with runners on and .234 with runners in scoring position the final 16 SEC games as the competition ratcheted up.
“Just getting guys to understand what their job is in that moment to not be selfish and have a team at-bat like our coaches say and do anything to get that runner in,” Brady Allen said.
|Stat
|First 15 SEC games
|Last 16 SEC games
|
Left on base
|
97 (6.5/game)
|
108 (6.8/game)
|
Two-out hitting
|
.244
|
.161
|
Runners on base
|
.284
|
.241
|
Runners in scoring position
|
.309
|
.234
|
Leadoff hitting
|
.379
|
.313
|
vs. LHP
|
.313
|
.188
South Carolina will be able to have hitters face live pitching from the Gamecocks’ pitching staff, putting hitters in RBI situations so they’re prepared for whoever they face in the regional.
It also gives banged up infielders like Brennan Milone (hamstring), George Callil (oblique) and Braylen Wimmer (lower body) a chance to heal.
“The biggest thing is we just need to get these guys healthy. We’re going to have nine or 10 days now to get healthy, to get our strength back. We can look at video and we’ll be swinging the bats well come regional time. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Mark Kingston said.
“At the end of the day, we need to get guys healthy, get back in the weight room and use these nine days to our advantage and come out really fresh, really healthy and feeling really strong and rejuvenated wherever we play our regional.”
Although it might be a long shot, the Gamecocks find out if they host Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. before learning who they play Monday at noon.
As of Wednesday morning South Carolina sat at 16 with the second-hardest strength of schedule in the country.
“We want to play the best and want to be the best. It can’t get much better than what we’re playing,” Allen said. “Most of these games we’ve either won or lost and the games were pretty close in the ones we lost. It’ll give us some confidence going in and we have to know we’re the best team there when regionals start.”