HOOVER, Ala. — It’s Cole Messina’s tournament, and everyone else is just playing in it.

South Carolina baseball’s unquestioned team leader, the clean-up hitting, pitching staff-handling heart of this group, clubbed a pair of two-run home runs including a go-ahead onein the ninth inning off Gabe Gaeckle to push South Carolina to a 6-4 win over Arkansas on day two of the SEC Tournament.

“It’s been fun," Messina said. "It’s been awesome to watch this team compete the way we have. We had a rough six games before this tournament. We just kind of turned it all around in two games; we feel like we’re back to who we are and can make a run."

Messina has reached base in eight of his last nine plate appearances dating back to yesterday and knocked in eight runs in those. The win gives South Carolina (35-21) a second win in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2017 and just the second time in the last 16 SEC Tournaments the Gamecocks have won two games in Hoover. The win set up a match-up with LSU in the winner’s bracket tomorrow, with the winner of that contest advancing directly to Saturday’s semifinals.

South Carolina’s offense picked up where it left off yesterday in the first inning with back-to-back two out walks against Arkansas (43-13) starter Ben Bybee setting up Parker Noland for a sharp RBI single to break the scoring seal. The Razorbacks tied it on a Jared Sprage-Lott RBI single off Eli Jones, but it was some of the only hard contact off of the returning ace.

Jones, the unquestioned staff leader all year before significant late season struggles actually pushed him out of the weekend rotation at Tennessee last weekend, but he responded with two solid relief innings and Knoxville and went into the fourth inning with just three hits and one earned run allowed in Hoover.

Technically two runs he was responsible for, though. With a runner on first and nobody out in the fourth, Wehiwa Aloy hit a comebacker to Jones. It should have been a routine 1-6-3 double play, but Jones rushed his throw and airmailed it into center field.

Ryder Helfrick’s sacrifice fly off Ty Good eventually scored the lead runner and tied the game 2-2, the last time Arkansas would dent the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

In the meantime Messina continued his red hot stretch with a two-run home run out to dead center field in the fifth inning. It was the seventh straight time he had reached base dating back to yesterday, a sequence which included six RBIs and made him unquestionably the hottest hitter in Hoover.

It was a lead which stood up all the way through to the seventh, when Good finally found trouble. After not surrendering a hit to the first 11 batters he faced he allowed back-to-back sharp singles leading off the 7th and both inherited runners scored off Garrett Gainey, but he held the fort to strand the go-ahead runner at third base and keep the game tied.

Part of the shutdown work came via Ethan Petry, who made a tremendous diving catch on a sinking line drive in right field for the first out of the frame.

But on a day full of heroes — Petry, Gainey, Jones, Good — who else but Messina to deliver the final blow?

Arkansas brought in its relief ace Gaeckle after tying the game in the seventh. He entered Wednesday with 37 ⅔ innings on the season, a sparking 1.91 ERA and zero home runs allowed.

Zero until Messina tagged him in the ninth, setting off frenzied celebrations in the third base dugout.

"I feel like the majority of the time, when I'm geared up for the good fastball, I just hit with my eyes more than not," Messina said. "And I felt like I hit with my eyes on that pitch and took a good swing."

Gainey climbed back on the mound with a two-run advantage and very nearly surrendered it after three straight Arkansas singles and a fielder's choice cut the lead to 6-5 and pushed the tying run 90 feet away from scoring with two outs.

But Sprague-Lott skied a pitch into Brinling's glove, and the Gamecocks will live to fight at least two moe days in Hoover.

"I had to settle myself in and just try to dial it in a little bit," Gainey said recapping the ninth inning. "Felt like my stuff was kind of getting over the plate more than the other two inning, so I was getting hit around a little bit. Being able to focus in and get that last out was huge."

South Carolina is now one win away from the tournament semifinals, and will have two shots to get it starting tomorrow against LSU. It will be a match-up between the two lowest seeds remaining in the tournament, but two clubs with the similar distinction of heating up at the right time.

"This is a team that's a good team," Kingston said. "And we can beat just about anybody in the country, and we're playing really well right now. Just going to ride that wave as long and far as we can."

