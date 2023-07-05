The NCAA approved numerous changes both on and off the field for college football. The off the field rules deal with expanded medical coverage for players and removing a cap on official visits for high schoolers. We are focusing on the changes that are going to occur on the field. These days it wouldn’t be a summer without numerous changes concerning conference affiliations. We have you covered on who is playing in what league and the major changes to look for this fall. Nearly all of them have to do shortening the game.

The biggest rule change is that college football is finally adopting NFL rules when it comes to keeping the clock running on first downs. The clock will only stop on first downs during the final two minutes of each half. No more waiting for the officials to set the ball before the clock begins to run.

In another time-saving measure, games will not feature an untimed down on a penalty at the end of the first and third quarters. The penalty yardage will be accessed on the first play of the following quarter.

Call this one the icing the kicker rule: The last of the rules aimed at shortening college football games, this one now prevents time outs taken back-to-back. The Gamecocks would have been in trouble at Auburn in 2005, when Steve Spurrier had to call two timeouts before the Gamecocks could run an offensive play. (They were in trouble anyway). It will be intriguing to see what field goal percentages look like this season, does icing the kicker actually work?

My thoughts: All welcomed changes. College football games don’t need to be four hours. To those that complain with the ridiculous line, “why do we want less college football?”, several reasons. 1. Don’t tell me you care about player safety but you don’t see a problem with teams running 90-100 plays a piece- less plays, less injuries. 2. This will legitimize comebacks. A 14-point fourth quarter deficit should be difficult to overcome. A slow chain gang shouldn’t help a team run 8 plays in 75 seconds. 3. College football is a stepping stone to the NFL for the best players, might as well get use to the NFL’s rules. 4. South Carolina and Vanderbilt won’t take 3 hours and 43 minutes to play anymore. Most of the people that are complaining about the shortening of games aren’t the ones paying big money to buy season tickets, parking, food/drink, and investing seven Saturdays a fall to come watch the team play, without the in-house gate see how well Sandstorm or the LED lights play on TV. A lot of fans travel hours to make these games. 5. No more searching for ESPN Classic or looking for a stream when ECU and USF are just starting the 4th quarter when a big time SEC game is scheduled to start at 7. TV Networks and the NFL have their windows down to a science, why can’t college do the same?Hopefully this fall, ESPN can start a game at noon, 3:15, 7:00 and 10:30 without delays.

I’ll recant everything I just wrote if the NCAA and TV networks use this rule shove more commercials down our throats.