Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DB Keenan Nelson to South Carolina
Philadelphia (Pa.) St Joseph's continues to pump out really talented college prospects and Keenan Nelson Jr. is the latest one. The Rivals250 defensive back has as long an offer sheet as you can im...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news