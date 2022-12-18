Five days after she officially moved into her dorm on campus, Chloe Kitts hit the floor at Colonial Life Arena.

The highly-touted true freshman forward from Oviedo, Florida finished her classes for the semester, enrolled early at South Carolina and got the clock started on her freshman season Sunday afternoon. Kitts first checked into the game with 2:20 left in the first quarter and played one extended stint in each half. She checked off a little bit of everything in her first game; 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, but also three fouls and a turnover in South Carolina’s 87-23 win over Charleston Southern.

“I was scared to look around,” Kitts said. “I was nervous. We always have a good crowd. That was my first game and there were a lot of people. So definitely nervous, but I feel like I’m getting more confident. I’m just happy to be around this coaching staff and all the players.”

Kitts started her scoring career out actually at the free throw line when she split a pair of foul shots on the last possession of the first quarter after drawing a foul on a strong rebound. After missing her first jump shot she picked up her first points from the field on a transition layup, and then checked off the box for her first collegiate 3-pointer a little over two minutes later.

She played most of her minutes in a lineup with fellow true freshmen Ashlyn Watkins and Talaysia Cooper, including all 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. Watkins and Cooper had big games themselves with a combined 22 points and six rebounds, already starting to form some chemistry with Kitts in the youngest lineup Dawn Staley has put on the floor all season.

“If you’re going to bring someone in here that’s able-bodied, obviously they want to play,” Staley said. “Chloe expedited finishing her courses to play, and we’re trying to get her in a good position and feel confident enough to play. The redshirting piece of it really was just a short conversation.”



