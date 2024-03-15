Eli Jones eats, sleeps and breathes baseball. Literally, he sleeps baseball. His father, Ken, managed the local little league in Peachtree City, Ga., and brought Eli along when he was as young as 2 years old. But 2-year-olds tend to sleep, leading to plenty of press box naps while his dad handled the day's business. Almost two decades later, Jones does not sleep at Founders Park, but he does just about everything else as South Carolina baseball's Friday starter. The junior right-hander has a 1.40 ERA through four starts this season, using his steady mix of well-located fastballs and biting off-speed stuff to assume the role of staff ace. "He's worked really hard to get this Friday night spot," his former high school coach Brent Moseley told GamecockScoop. "That's been the goal, and we're really really proud of him."

'Don't Reach Back'

Advertisement

Confidence is a prerequisite at this level. There is no path to success without a belief in your stuff and an ability to take down whoever walks into the batter's box. The belief is unique, though. He has an acceptance of his abilities — and limitations — rare for anyone in major athletics, enough to maneuver it and craft his game plan for his strengths. So confident in himself, he knows where he should not have confidence. "There's people in the SEC that throw 100 or 102 miles per hour," Jones said after throwing three shutout innings against Florida last season. "There's nothing I can reach back for that is going to be better than what anyone has ever seen. They're facing people in the fall and early spring, their own teammates in practice, that are throwing 100 miles per hour. I mean, there's nothing I can do to reach back and beat that." It led to one of his mantras, which he constantly discussed with coaches in Columbia. "Don't reach back for more, just execute better." You watch him handle any high leverage situation with poise, and the temperament required to lead a pitching staff becomes evident. You see him step into his first Friday start last year on the road at No. 3 Arkansas and strike out 10 batters, and you know how well his stuff translates against any lineup. Others might not see it. But there is enough in the gas tank for him, and what else matters? "Even in high school, he's never been that person that can be 97-98 miles per hour," Ken told GamecockScoop. "He's always been a person that can throw a lot of strikes. He's always been that person that's confident he can throw a strike."

A Tough Decision

When you lose nearly everything, it becomes easier to appreciate what you have. Most injuries come out of the blue, but Eli's case was brutal. He was only supposed to pitch one inning in the outing as a side session to stay loose before a big game the following Tuesday. He only faced six batters. But pitching means you are only one pitch away from a catastrophe at any given moment, and Jones learned the hard way. He tore his UCL on that cold February night, an injury that not only knocked him out of pitching that spring but also seriously jeopardized his plans at South Carolina. He had a choice: Shut it down for the year, or find another way to help. After consulting doctors, Jones gave up pitching for the year but continued to hit and play third base for his school. The goal was to win a state championship, whether he could contribute on the mound or not. Once again, accepting and embracing his limitations. "It was tough," Ken said. "He struggled originally with the diagnosis because he knew that he was going to miss a good portion of his first year at South Carolina. He was worried about South Carolina and if they would continue to support him, but they could not have been better from a support standpoint." There was no college future as a third baseman, but he wanted to play anyway. There were no guarantees, but he did not care. All he had were his abilities and an unrelenting desire to push his team over the finish line. It was grit he showed hitting in the heart of the Starr's Mill High School order. His dad remembers one time he charged a bunt from the hot corner and flinged one across the diamond "as hard as I have ever seen him throw a ball" in spite of the busted UCL. Not only did it help Starr's Mill win its first ever state championship, it left a lasting impression on everyone. "That should tell you everything you need to know about him," Moseley said. "He played a little third, then my son ended up getting hurt and he moved over to first. He put his team in front of everything."

'I Can Pitch At This Level'